SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Serious’ crash causing traffic delays on James Island Connector

A “serious collision” is causing traffic issues heading into downtown Charleston Thursday...
A “serious collision” is causing traffic issues heading into downtown Charleston Thursday morning.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “serious collision” is causing traffic issues heading into downtown Charleston Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says the crash involves a motorcycle.

The crash has traffic down to one lane on the James Island Connector heading into downtown Thursday morning.

Officers are recommending using caution in the area or finding an alternate route when they work to clear the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
Oliver Jorge Gomez died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at 5:45...
Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit in N. Charleston crash
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Dorchester School District Two schools to receive nearly $64K in grants
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police respond to N. Charleston gas station
Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
Police respond to N. Charleston gas station