‘Serious’ crash causing traffic delays on James Island Connector
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “serious collision” is causing traffic issues heading into downtown Charleston Thursday morning.
The Charleston Police Department says the crash involves a motorcycle.
The crash has traffic down to one lane on the James Island Connector heading into downtown Thursday morning.
Officers are recommending using caution in the area or finding an alternate route when they work to clear the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
