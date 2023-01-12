‘Serious’ crash causing traffic delays on James Island Connector

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A “serious collision” is causing traffic issues heading into downtown Charleston Thursday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says the crash involves a motorcycle.

The crash has traffic down to one lane on the James Island Connector heading into downtown Thursday morning.

Officers are recommending using caution in the area or finding an alternate route when they work to clear the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Officers are investigating a serious collision involving a motorcycle on SC 30 N (James Island Connector coming into downtown. Traffic is down to one lane. Use caution in the area until officers clear the scene, or take an alternate route if possible. #chstrfc #chsnews pic.twitter.com/abJn6j8QPF — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 12, 2023

