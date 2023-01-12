SC Lottery
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

Scott Whiteley and Tia Humberston were arrested by members of the Berkeley County Task Force.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property.

Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.

Detectives said they discovered Whiteley frequently changing tags on a vehicle and determined the tags had been stolen.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office said Whiteley had failed to attend a sex offender registry appointment and had a previous conviction of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16.

Deputies said when they attempted to arrest Whiteley he fled from law enforcement. Deputies later found him hiding in the attic of the home.

Deputies said they found a stolen government tag and a large number of credit cards that appeared to be stolen during a search of the home.

Whiteley’s girlfriend, 39-year-old Tia Marie Humberston was also arrested and charged with interfering and hindering officers during the service of a warrant.

Deputies said Whiteley is facing extradition to Wisconsin for violating the sex offender registry.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said more charges could be coming for the duo.

