Tyson scores 28, Clemson reaches 6-0 in ACC for first time

Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in 70 years.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Hunter Tyson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for his fifth consecutive double-double and Clemson defeated Louisville 83-70 on Wednesday night to reach 6-0 in ACC play for the first time in 70 years.

Clemson, a charter member of the ACC since 1953, had a previous best start of 5-0 in 1996-97. The Tigers are 14-3 overall and 9-0 at home this season.

A three-point play by Ian Schieffelin gave Clemson a 17-point lead near the 17-minute mark of the second half before Louisville rallied on four free throws by Mike James and a three-point play by JJ Traynor. Later, Jae’lyn Withers hit a 3-pointer and Louisville trailed 62-55 with 7:15 to go.

Clemson’s lead stayed within seven to 11 points until Kamari Lands hit a 3-pointer to get Louisville within 72-66 with 2:51 remaining. Louisville drew within six points again on a layup by Traynor with 1:12 remaining, but a three-point play by PJ Hall put the game well in hand for the Tigers, 79-70 with 1:04 to go.

Tyson shot 9 for 14 overall, hit four 3-pointers and made 6 of 9 free throws. Not only does he have a double-double in Clemson’s last five games, he has had a double-double in all six ACC games. Chase Hunter had 13 points, Hall 10 and Brevin Galloway 10 for Clemson.

James scored 17 points, El Ellis 12, Withers 11 and Sydney Curry 10 for Louisville (2-15, 0-6 ACC).

Tyson had 12 points and six rebounds, and the Tigers shot 55% from the field to take a 40-28 lead at the break. Louisville shot 38% and had 12 turnovers before halftime.

Clemson hosts Duke on Saturday and Louisville hosts North Carolina, also on Saturday.

