Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Brandy and Nick

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Waggin’ Wednesday is back with fluffy friends from Berkeley Animal Center who are ready for their forever homes.

One-year-old Brandy is a terrier mix, and like the song says... She’s a fine girl! Brandy weighs 38 pounds, and the shelter says she is so darling! They say she dreams of being a lap dog with her forever family. Brandy does great with other dogs and is very people friendly. She walks well on a leash and would be so happy with a family that goes for daily walks. Berkeley Animal Center could not stress enough just how sweet Bandy is.

Next is 4-year-old Nick who is a 70-pound Argentino Dogo mix. Just like Brandy, the shelter says Nick is super dog friendly, as well as people friendly! Don’t let his size fool you, he is a gentle giant who loves to gallop and play around the shelter’s campus play yards. They say Nick would do great in a family who loves to go on walks on the beach or anywhere he can show off how amazing he is! He was brought in with his brothers Evan and Elfy.

If you are interested in adding Brandy or Nick to your family, the Berkeley Animal Center is open Monday through Saturday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Berkeley Animal Center also has a Doggy Day Out program where you can swing by and take a friend for the day.

To check out Brandy, Nick and other adoptable cats and dogs at the Berkeley Animal Center, click here.

