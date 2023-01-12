SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.(WVVA)
By Melinda Zosh, Martin Staunton and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA/Gray News) - A utility worker in West Virginia died by electrocution while on the job Wednesday.

West Virginia State Police said 24-year-old Daniel McGrath was installing fiber optic wire while working on a bucket truck near a road in Oakvale.

American Electric Power said it was contacted by the Mercer County 911 Center that afternoon.

WVVA said AEP was asked to turn off the power to a utility pole in Oakvale.

AEP reported McGrath had come into contact with a line on that pole, and first responders were unable to move his body until the power was cut.

Copyright 2023 WVVA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized, mother Priscilla says
A learning space at Trident Technical College’s Air Conditioning and Refrigeration program.
Charleston Metro area sees highest job growth in nation, 2022 data shows
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
A Southwest Airlines passenger jet takes off from Chicago's Midway Airport as flight delays...
US air travel returns to normal after technology breakdown
COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to...
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations