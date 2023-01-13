SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

5 people die in fiery tractor-trailer crash involving multiple vehicles in Arizona

Authorities say five people died in a crash involving two tractor-trailers and four cars on Interstate 10 in Arizona. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Peter Valencia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say five people died in a Thursday morning crash on Interstate 10 in the Chandler area.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety reported multiple fatalities in a collision that involved a tractor-trailer.

According to KPHO, the crash occurred on I-10 just after 6 a.m. south of Chandler Boulevard.

DPS spokesman Bart Graves said a distracted tractor-trailer driver appeared to not see the traffic in front of them and slammed into a car. The impact then pushed the vehicles into another truck and three other cars.

Authorities reported that two people in the first car died as a result of the collision, with further reports stating at least three others involved in the crash also died.

Flames coming from the cars and trucks could be seen from traffic cameras near the scene. Firefighters reportedly battled the flames for nearly 30 minutes before extinguishing the fire.

A tractor-trailer and at least one car were destroyed as nearly a dozen troopers were reportedly at the scene throughout the morning.

Two earlier crashes had shut down the eastbound side of I-10 a few miles away at Queen Creek Road. No one was seriously injured, but the collisions also caused extensive traffic backups.

Troopers said it appeared those earlier crashes played a part in the third collision.

Eastbound I-10 partially reopened at around 5 p.m. before fully reopening later in the evening.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
TopGolf has confirmed Jan. 20 as its grand opening date for its 72 all-weather bay venue in...
Topgolf confirms opening date for North Charleston location
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
After sending a fate-sealing letter in November, the Charleston County School District staff...
New documents detail why school district attorney was fired
The parents were found dead at their house Tuesday after the attack.
15-year-old charged with killing adoptive parents

Latest News

Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
Storms, tornadoes slam US South, killing at least 7 people
The district is kicking off its second year of parent presentations on the potential dangers of...
Berkeley Co. School District: Monitoring social media starts at home
Two young migrants from Venezuela share a coloring book while waiting for help in downtown El...
US launches online system to seek asylum on Mexican border
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death