Businesses take inflation into consideration during Charleston Restaurant Week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Locals and tourists aren’t short of options when it comes to picking a place to eat during Charleston Restaurant Week, but for the second year in a row, Charleston’s Hospitality Group won’t be participating.

“With the inflation and rising cost of everything right now, it doesn’t seem like it’s a feasible option,” Joseph Durso, General Manager at Eli’s Table said.

Instead, the restaurants the group owns are taking their own spin on the occasion.

“We would rather highlight the things that we have on our menu that are already working well and promoting us from within, and just bring that up an extra notch by creating specials,” Durso said.

For restaurants with Indigo Roads Hospitality Group, participating this year wasn’t a question, and they say the week is about exposure.

“Our food cost might go high for that week and that’s okay for us because we want to make a really great experience for people, we want people to come in and really enjoy what they’re seeing and not feel like they’re breaking the break just because inflation has gotten a little high,” Jennifer Krapp, Director of Operations with the Indigo Road Hospitality Group said.

The group isn’t letting the high costs of goods get the best of their featured menu.

Krapp said, “The costs at the end of the day, we understand that restaurant week is just more about taking care of the people and having fun and if we make money in the long run great, if we don’t, that’s okay.”

The cuisine experience runs through Jan. 22.

