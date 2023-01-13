SC Lottery
Cash, drug paraphernalia found during Orangeburg Co. traffic stop

A man is facing multiple drug-related charges including assaulting a police officer in Orangeburg County.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing multiple drug-related charges including assaulting a police officer in Orangeburg County.

Andrew Easterlin, 23, formerly of Orangeburg, is charged with nine counts of possession of intent to distribute various narcotics, including oxycodone and amphetamine, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Richard Walker.

Easterlin also faces trafficking methamphetamine and assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, Walker said.

Deputies say they smelled marijuana during a traffic stop involving Easterlin on Tuesday. Easterlin began resisting arrest and grabbed one of the officers by the neck, Walker said.

An inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of various narcotics, two handguns, cash, digital scales, and a grinder among other things.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

While searching the vehicle, officers found various narcotics, two handguns, cash, digital scales, grinder and several other items, according to Walker.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said officers also found a book containing a list of customers who have paid and still owe Easterlin money. They also found gift cards and checks that were accepted as forms of payments.

A booking photo from the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has not been provided at this time.

