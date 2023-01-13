SC Lottery
The Charleston Museum hosting events to celebrate 250th Anniversary

By Molly McBride
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The celebrations continue as one of the oldest museums in the U.S. celebrates its 250th anniversary.

The Charleston Museum will host special events and exhibits starting Thursday and through the weekend.

Founded in 1773, the Charleston Museum is commonly called “America’s First Museum.”

Friday, there will be a “Nighttime at the Museum” event for visitors 21 and older. Guests will be able to explore galleries after hours from seven to 10.

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed as their favorite character from history or any animal that’s native to Charleston.

Then Saturday from nine until noon, children 12 and under can enter for free with a paid adult.

Visitors can participate in a birthday-themed scavenger hunt, arts and crafts, and birthday cupcake decorating.

Museum officials said although they’re happy to celebrate their 250-year anniversary, what they’re most proud of is how they document Charleston’s history.

“The Charleston Museum has always been a great community resource for people to learn about this area, which is what our current mission focus is, but throughout its history its brought in things from around the world. So, it’s really been both a window to the world and also a great history of the South Carolina Lowcountry,” Charleston Museum Director Carl Borick said.

For more information, click here.

