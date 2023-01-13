SC Lottery
Community complaints lead to drug bust, arrests in Georgetown Co.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says two men are facing a number of drug charges after a search warrant was conducted.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced that agents executed a search warrant at 676 West Virginia Rd. in Georgetown after law enforcement received complaints from the community.

During the search investigators found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills and crack cocaine along with packaging materials, digital scales and related paraphernalia, according to Weaver.

Johnny Joe Prince was charged with two counts of distributing heroin, distributing meth, possession with intent to distribute within a half-mile of a school and possession of heroin.

Gage Austin Johnson was taken into custody and charged with trafficking methamphetamine 2nd, trafficking heroin/fentanyl 2nd, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base 2nd, possession with intent to distribute schedule III controlled substance 2nd.

A third person on scene, Adrienne Lambert, was also taken into custody on an outstanding failure to appear warrants.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office has not provided booking photos at this time.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

