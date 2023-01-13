Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman who was killed at a Ladson business on Thursday.

Jessica Birkmire, 53, of Goose Creek died of injuries she received after a large door closed on her at Pegasus Steel, according to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp.

First responders were called to 9801 Highway 78 for an “industrial accident” around 3 p.m., Knapp said.

OSHA officials say they are investigating the incident.

