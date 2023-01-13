Deputies investigating shots fired into 2 Georgetown Co. homes

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - An investigation is underway after shots were fired into two homes in Georgetown County Friday morning.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said around 2:30 a.m. two people were inside a house on Fair Lane when it was struck with bullets.

Shortly after the first incident shots were fired inside a home on Lot Drive where several people were inside, sheriff’s office spokesman Jason Lesley said. A bullet struck a vehicle in the front yard of the home.

No injuries were reported in either incident, Lesley said.

Lesley said a white Dodge Durango was seen in both areas around the time of the shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.

