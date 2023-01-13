SC Lottery
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon.
Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon.(KTTC)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:27 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a person is dead after an accident at a business in Ladson Thursday afternoon.

Charleston County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Andrew Knapp says deputies were called to a report of a serious injury around 3 p.m. at Pegasus Steel on Highway 78 in Ladson.

Knapp says the incident involved a large door that closed on the victim. They were pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The sheriff’s office says there is no evidence of foul play.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet confirmed an investigation is underway nor the victim’s identity.

This story will be updated when more details become available.

