CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight rain has cleared out of the Lowcountry quickly this morning. Clouds will give way to sunshine which will give way back to clouds later today.

TODAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. A Few Showers Late. High 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55.

MLK DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.