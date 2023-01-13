Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.

Mills said everyone made it safely out of the single-family home, but the home was a total loss.

While battling the fire, a firefighter overheated and was taken to the hospital per protocol, Mills said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.