Firefighter injured while responding to house fire

Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire.
Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a Friday morning fire.

Dorchester County Fire Rescue and Summerville Fire responded to 104 Bald Cypress Court in the Legend Oaks subdivision Friday morning and found a two-story home with flames through the roof, Dorchester County spokesperson Michelle Mills said.

Mills said everyone made it safely out of the single-family home, but the home was a total loss.

While battling the fire, a firefighter overheated and was taken to the hospital per protocol, Mills said.

