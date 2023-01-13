Officials outline Dorchester County road projects and Penny Tax updates for 2023

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Going into 2023, a county official breaks down where people can expect to see construction and what is in the works for the next few years.

In November of 2022, people who live in Dorchester County voted 59% to 41% in favor of continuing the penny sales tax that funds road improvement projects.

“These projects will be transformational on a lot of areas,” Councilman Todd Friddle, Dorchester District 4, says.

Friddle says shovel-ready projects for 2023 expected to begin within nine months include resurfacing and sealing Midland Parkway and helping Summerville with the Maple and Cedar Street extensions.

Many others are still in the design phase and aren’t expected to begin construction until 2024. These include widening Orangeburg Road and Dorchester Road as well as a variety of improvements to US Hwy 78.

“They’re going to take a lot longer to get started. We’ve got to get easements, we’ve got to get permits we’ve got to get utilities,” Friddle says.

The transportation penny will be in place for 15 years and is expected to gather a total of $1.5 billion during those years. Projects are funded year by year with individual budgets. Friddle also says during the design phase of big projects, the county works to secure other funding besides the penny tax.

“Let’s get government to help support these projects. Let’s take that 700 million, maybe to possibly $1.2 million, actually, by using funds from other agencies,” Friddle says.

The county also studied best practices from neighbors like Charleston County and is bringing the design and management in house. Dorchester county has hired a project manager to come in-house and set up the department, using their expertise. Then the hired project manager will phase out and the county will have an efficient transportation tax department.

“They will be on a five-year step contract. And we will use their design services, their public relations, their financing - to help us through the five years and transition that into in house,” Friddle says.

Following is a specific breakdown of the plans for each project Friddle mentioned. The project descriptions come from Dorchester County’s Fiscal Year 2023-2027 Capital Improvement Plan.

Midland Parkway - This project includes resurfacing, chip seal, and pavement preservation methods.

Cedar Street Ext. - This project consists of extending Cedar St from its current terminus to Berkeley Circle.

Maple Street Ext. - This project includes improvements to Maple St from US 78 to Richardson and the realignment of the intersection of Parsons, West Richardson and Maple St.

Orangeburg Loop - This project consists of widening Orangeburg Rd from a two-lane facility to a five-lane facility. The project limits are Orangeburg Rd from Dorchester Rd to Mallard Rd and Mallard Rd/ Jedburg Rd from Orangeburg Rd to the Berkeley County Line.

Dorchester Road - Widening of Dorchester Rd from four lanes to 6 lanes from the Charleston County Line to Old Trolley Rd.

US 78 Phase 3A - This project improves a section of US 78 from Orangeburg Rd to Richardson Ave. Project elements include: road resurfacing, shoulder construction, road widening and intersection improvements.

US 78 Phase 3B - This project improves a section of US 78 from Richardson Ave to Berlin Myers Pkwy. Project elements include: road resurfacing, pedestrian improvements, shoulder construction, road widening and intersection improvements.

