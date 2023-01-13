Rising beer prices impact local breweries

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - These days, your tab may be a little more expensive.

“The cost of all the component parts of beer has certainly gone through the roof,” said Pearce Fleming, president of the South Carolina Brewers Guild and Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.

He said brewers across the state have been getting price increase letters from nearly all major suppliers. Grain, aluminum and shipping costs have all increased significantly.

The Consumer Price Index shows the price of beer away from home has risen 6.1% year-over-year.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to be as reasonable as possible to absorb the price increases we’ve seen, while also being able to produce a margin that allows us to keep folks employed and working in the industry,” Fleming said.

It’s not just small breweries where inflation is bubbling over.

National mega brewer brands saw a 10% increase in price in the last 3 months of 2022, according to alcohol consulting company Bump Williams.

Daniel Lesesne owns the Original Pub & Brewery Tour of Charleston and takes participants to pubs across the city.

“We did have to increase the prices of our tour by $2 per person as well to kind of keep up with things,” he said.

There’s over 40 local brewers across the metro, Lesesne said.

“When you’re supporting craft beer in South Carolina, you are supporting small local businesses,” said Fleming at the Alehouse.

