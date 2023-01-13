SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Rising beer prices impact local breweries

Beer prices away from home have risen 6.1% since last year.
Beer prices away from home have risen 6.1% since last year.(Live 5)
By Andrew Rowan
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - These days, your tab may be a little more expensive.

“The cost of all the component parts of beer has certainly gone through the roof,” said Pearce Fleming, president of the South Carolina Brewers Guild and Proprietor of Commonhouse Aleworks in North Charleston.

He said brewers across the state have been getting price increase letters from nearly all major suppliers. Grain, aluminum and shipping costs have all increased significantly.

The Consumer Price Index shows the price of beer away from home has risen 6.1% year-over-year.

“We’re trying to do everything we can to be as reasonable as possible to absorb the price increases we’ve seen, while also being able to produce a margin that allows us to keep folks employed and working in the industry,” Fleming said.

It’s not just small breweries where inflation is bubbling over.

National mega brewer brands saw a 10% increase in price in the last 3 months of 2022, according to alcohol consulting company Bump Williams.

Daniel Lesesne owns the Original Pub & Brewery Tour of Charleston and takes participants to pubs across the city.

“We did have to increase the prices of our tour by $2 per person as well to kind of keep up with things,” he said.

There’s over 40 local brewers across the metro, Lesesne said.

“When you’re supporting craft beer in South Carolina, you are supporting small local businesses,” said Fleming at the Alehouse.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
Scott Whiteley and Tia Humberston were arrested by members of the Berkeley County Task Force.
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

Latest News

Locals and tourists aren’t short of options when it comes to picking a place to eat during...
Businesses take inflation into consideration during Charleston Restaurant Week
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
Thomasena Stokes-Marshall’s funeral was held on Friday at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.
Community remembers life of Mt. Pleasant Councilwoman: ‘She was a gamechanger’
Going into 2023, a county official breaks down where people can expect to see construction and...
Officials outline Dorchester County road projects and Penny Tax updates for 2023