SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Texas man accused of killing and decapitating his wife

FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.
FILE - Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 21-year-old Texas man remained jailed Friday after authorities accused him of killing and decapitating his wife.

Jared Dicus has been charged with murder in the death of 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities found Diaz’s body Wednesday afternoon at a home the couple shared in a rural area near Magnolia, located about 44 miles northwest of Houston.

“It’s a gruesome crime,” Guidry said.

Dicus was found at the murder scene and arrested, Guidry said. The sheriff told reporters that Dicus later confessed to the killing. Investigators believe a kitchen knife was used in the slaying.

Court records did not list an attorney for Dicus who could speak on his behalf.

Guidry said authorities are still trying to determine a motive.

Diaz’s friends told KHOU-TV that she was an immigrant from Nicaragua who had been working two jobs to help pay for her mother’s cancer treatment back home.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon said a statement on Facebook that he had married the couple in October.

“I’m greatly saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers are with all of their families,” Duhon said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to the Sunoco on Dorchester Road early Thursday morning.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death
William Holland Black, 31, is charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Man accused of sending child porn over Snapchat
Scott Whiteley and Tia Humberston were arrested by members of the Berkeley County Task Force.
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

Latest News

John Fogerty, founder of Creedence Clearwater Revival, said in press release he is looking...
John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival acquires rights to his own music after 50 years
See the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
Officials said a firefighter was taken to the hospital after overheating while battling a...
Firefighter injured while responding to house fire
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’