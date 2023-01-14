SC Lottery
Clark’s 28 helps The Citadel defeat Western Carolina 65-61

Stephen Clark had 28 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina on Saturday
Stephen Clark had 28 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina on Saturday
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Stephen Clark scored 28 points as The Citadel beat Western Carolina 65-61 on Saturday.

Clark had eight rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (7-11, 2-4 Southern Conference). Jackson Price scored 13 points, shooting 4 for 12, including 3 for 8 from beyond the arc. Austin Ash was 4 of 12 shooting (3 for 5 from distance) to finish with 11 points.

The Catamounts (10-9, 3-3) were led in scoring by Vonterius Woolbright, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Tyzhaun Claude added 17 points, 17 rebounds and two blocks for Western Carolina. In addition, Tyler Harris had eight points.

NEXT UP

Up next for The Citadel is a Thursday matchup with UNC Greensboro on the road, while Western Carolina hosts Wofford on Wednesday.

