Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies say a 15-year-old boy was wounded early Saturday in the Andrews area.
Deputies responded at about 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street where they learned a resident heard someone entering his home through a window and fired a handgun.
The victim of the shooting, a 15-year-old, was struck in the leg. Deputies say the teen also lives in the home.
Investigators were interviewing everyone involved as of Saturday morning.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.