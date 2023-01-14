Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m.

Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears “suspicious.”

“There is no known danger to the community,” the sheriff’s office stated in a tweet.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

