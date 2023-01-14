SC Lottery
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home

The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon.

Deputies say they found the dead body and determined that the death appears “suspicious.”

“There is no known danger to the community,” the sheriff’s office stated in a tweet.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

