Dorchester District 4 will implement metal detectors in middle and high schools

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District 4 says they want to prioritize safety in their schools. Starting this Tuesday, metal detectors will be in effect for middle and high school students.

One Dorchester District 4 parent says it’s better to have these metal detectors since our tax dollars paid for them and we want to keep the kids safe. Another says her 6th grader is very excited the district is taking this precaution.

This policy will allow metal detectors in order to enhance security. This is in an attempt to prevent students or other individuals from bringing weapons or other dangerous objects into the school, on school property, or to school functions. (Live 5)

The district’s board of trustees unanimously passed this policy back in October called Board Policy JIH. This covers student interrogations, searches and arrests.

This policy will allow metal detectors in order to enhance security. This is in an attempt to prevent students or other individuals from bringing weapons or other dangerous objects into the school, on school property, or to school functions. The policy states students must submit to a screening and/or search, and if they fail to cooperate, they may be subject to discipline for insubordination.

It also states handheld scanning devices should be used only by a member of the same sex as the student or other individual being scanned.

This is not the first-time metal detectors have been implemented in schools across the Lowcountry. For example, just last week, North Charleston Police arrested a student at Liberty Hill Academy after a gun was found when a student was searched after a metal detector went off. That student was then taken into custody.

Dorchester District 4 Superintendent Gerald Wright says the district is intentional when it comes to providing safety for our students, staff and stakeholders.

Again, the metal detectors will start when students return to school next Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.