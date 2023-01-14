SC Lottery
Dying out this weekend with chilly temperatures!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An upper level disturbance will keep temperatures chilly today with plenty of sunshine! Highs for the day will be near 50 degrees with a breeze. Look for another cold night tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 20s.  We’ll be a few degrees “warmer” on Sunday in the low 50s.  Warmer temperatures kick in next week and we’ll return to the 70s by the middle of the week.  Another cold front will move near the area on Tuesday, bringing us a small rain chance.  A slightly better rain chance arrives on Thursday with another cold front.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy. High 49, Low 29.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 53, Low 32.

MLK DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 45.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 54.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 72, Low 58.

