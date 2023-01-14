SC Lottery
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022

Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday.

Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.

The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Families got to enjoy arts and crafts, a photo booth, food, animals and more.

The event was a way to say thank you to families loving and taking care of Lowcountry children that needed homes.

“Family is what you make of it,” Angela Holmes, SCDSS Lowcountry adoptions recruiter, said. “All of these people have just opened their heart and their home and their love to all these children and we just want to show how the Lowcountry is building families, you know, how families are growing.”

Parent Christopher Ward says he now cannot imagine life without his son.

“It was such a blessing when I got the phone call,” Ward said. “I was kind of skeptical and scared at the same time and I thought you know what,  I’m just gonna do it, and when I did, I mean I’m just so grateful that he’s my child.”

They are always in need of families to adopt. If you are interested, the best way is to contact South Carolina Heartfelt Calling at 1-888-828-3555.

