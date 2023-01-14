SC Lottery
Georgia State defeats Coastal Carolina 100-66

Coastal Carolina basketball
Coastal Carolina basketball(WMBF)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Ja’Heim Hudson scored 26 points as Georgia State beat Coastal Carolina 100-66 on Saturday.

Hudson also contributed five rebounds for the Panthers (9-9, 2-4 Sun Belt Conference). Brenden Tucker scored 19 points while going 7 of 11 (5 for 7 from distance) and added five assists. Jamaine Mann shot 5 for 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 16 points.

Antonio Daye Jr. finished with 23 points and three steals for the Chanticleers (8-9, 2-4). Linton Brown added 13 points for Coastal Carolina. Josh Uduje also recorded eight points.

Both teams play on Thursday. Georgia State visits Old Dominion while Coastal Carolina hosts Appalachian State.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

