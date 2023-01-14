SC Lottery
Highway Patrol investigating crash involving pedestrian in Williamsburg Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car v pedestrian crash in Williamsburg...
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car v pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County Friday night.(WECT)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a car v pedestrian crash in Williamsburg County Friday night.

The crash happened at 7:52 p.m. on South Carolina Highway 41 near Harmon Street, approximately one mile south of Hemingway, according to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

Troopers say a 2008 Honda sedan was traveling north on Highway 41 when they struck a person who was attempting to cross the road.

The pedestrian was a 42-year-old resident of Hemingway, according to Ridgeway. They were transported to a local hospital where they died of their injuries. The driver of the Honda was not hurt.

The Williamsburg County Coroner has not yet identified the victim.

