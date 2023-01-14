Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/13)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 63, Colleton Prep 32
Bishop England 55, Timberland 43
Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43
Cross 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37
James Island 73, Bluffton 32
Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Lake Marion 23
Philip Simmons 54, North Charleston 53
Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 30
Summerville 96, Stall 69
Summerville Faith Christian 59, Charleston Collegiate 48
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Bishop England 40, Timberland 38
Cross 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35
Philip Simmons 60, North Charleston 34
St. John’s 48, Charleston Charter 26
Summerville 56, Stall 53
