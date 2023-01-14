SC Lottery
Lowcountry high school basketball scores (1/13)

By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 63, Colleton Prep 32

Bishop England 55, Timberland 43

Cane Bay 61, Stratford 43

Cross 83, Palmetto Scholars Academy 37

James Island 73, Bluffton 32

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 81, Lake Marion 23

Philip Simmons 54, North Charleston 53

Porter-Gaud 49, Pinewood Prep 30

Summerville 96, Stall 69

Summerville Faith Christian 59, Charleston Collegiate 48

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Bishop England 40, Timberland 38

Cross 59, Palmetto Scholars Academy 35

Philip Simmons 60, North Charleston 34

St. John’s 48, Charleston Charter 26

Summerville 56, Stall 53

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

