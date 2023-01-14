SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

New WHO guidelines recommend more masking

FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health...
FILE: Passengers wear masks while riding on public transportation. The World Health Organization's new guidelines urge more masking.(Pexels)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three years into the pandemic many people have stopped wearing masks in public, but new guidelines from the World Health Organization recommend more masking.

WHO is urging everyone to mask up if they’ve been exposed to COVID, are at high risk for the virus, or are in a crowded, poorly ventilated space.

The agency also issued new guidelines about isolation, recommending that symptomatic patients test negative on an antigen-based rapid test before leaving isolation.

Those who test positive but have no symptoms are still encouraged to isolate for five full days.

More information can be found on the agency’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

Latest News

A customer at the Cranberry Super Mini Mart in Cranberry, Pa., shows her Mega Millions ticket...
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, started on Thursday and runs through Jan 22.
Charleston Restaurant Week underway through Jan. 22
Buildings impacted by Russian missile shelling are seen in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, Jan. 11,...
UK to supply tanks to Ukraine as Russian missiles hit Kyiv
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews