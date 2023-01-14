SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

PETA calls for UGA to retire ‘breathing-impaired’ mascot, all use of live mascots

Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot Uga before the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in...
Georgia cheerleaders pose with the school mascot Uga before the Sugar Bowl against Baylor in New Orleans, Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.(Brett Duke | AP)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, GA (FOX Carolina) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) called for the University of Georgia (UGA) to retire its English bulldog mascot “Uga” following the team’s national championship win.

PETA sent a letter to UGA president Jere W. Morehead urging him to make the school a winner not only in football but also in its treatment of others by retiring the school’s English bulldog mascot, Uga.

The group mentioned that the school’s use of Uga drives demand for breathing-impaired breeds (BIB), such as pugs, boxers, and English and French bulldogs, whose breeding is being banned in other countries, as their purposely bred, flattened faces leave them struggling to walk, play, and even breathe.

PETA’s motto is, “animals are not ours to experiment on, eat, wear, use for entertainment, or abuse in any other way”.

“As the back-to-back national champion, can’t UGA find it in its heart to honestly examine the impact of its promotion of deformed dogs and call time on its outdated, live-animal mascot program?” asks PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman. “PETA is calling on Jere Morehead to be a peach and replace poor Uga with a human mascot who can support the team in a winning way.”

MORE NEWS: SLED investigating inmate death at Laurens County jail

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022