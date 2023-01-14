SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

The suspects broke in and stole the puppies from a location in Charlotte.
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.
Law enforcement rescued a litter of puppies after burglars took them across state lines.(York County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina.

The suspects wrecked their vehicle near Country Lodge Lane in the Fort Mill area.

Following the crash, the sheriff’s office deployed its K-9 team, which tracked down the suspects and took them into custody.

The puppies have since been safely returned home.

Related: Union County students learn to read with the help of puppies

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022