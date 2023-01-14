Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Over 75 vendors gathered on Folly Beach Saturday to bring locals and visitors to the city during what they call the slow season.

Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory Saturday,” bringing out over 5,000 people. The event on Center Street included bands, arts and crafts vendors, and even hot dog eating and oyster shucking competitions.

Marquise Bowens, a chef at Folly Beach Crab Shack, says the event gives locals in the industry a chance to put love into the food.

“It really gives a kick to the rest of the year,” Bowens says. “Everyone on Folly comes out and displays what they have to offer. A lot of people in Charleston don’t really know that Folly Beach has this much to offer. It’s a good thing for Folly Beach and for Charleston.”

The organizer of the event, Kelly Travers, says Taste of Folly has been highlighting small businesses on the island for over 10 years.

“We’re just trying to kind of stimulate the Folly businesses in the offseason when it’s a little bit slow and highlight Folly’s eclectic food scene,” Travers says.

Folly Island resident Bill Hotz shares that he comes to Taste of Folly every year that it is happening.

“It’s fun to see friends, and you get to try a variety of foods, where you get a little bit of this and a little bit of that,” Hotz says.

Although the weather was a little chilly on Saturday, organizers say they had such a good crowd and lots of smiles and happy faces. Additionally, a portion of the proceeds goes to Pet Helpers, an adoption center in Charleston.

“Our locals on Folly Beach always made sure that it’s never a slow season for the businesses; they really take care of us,” Bowens says. “We just out here trying to give back and represent Folly Beach and Charleston as a whole.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.