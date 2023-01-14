Warming shelters open for the cold weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors.

This weekend the following center will open:

Saturday:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston

Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek

Sunday:

Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church

Seacoast Church - 301 E N 5th St., Summerville

Goose Creek United Methodist Church

Each center accepts men, women and children but not pets.

Admission for Aldersgate UMC, Hibben UMC and Seacoast Church is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with closure at 7 a.m.

Goose Creek UMC opens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with closure at 7 a.m.

Transportation:

Free transportation is being offered to and from Aldersgate UMC and Hibben UMC.

The pickup location for Aldersgate UMC is Allison Avenue and the drop-off is Remount Road.

The pickup location for Hibben UMC is Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Officials say there will be a free pickup from CARTA from Hibben UMC Sunday morning.

Due to forecasted cold weather, warming centers will open Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.



