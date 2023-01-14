SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Warming shelters open for the cold weekend

Each Center accepts men, women and children but not pets.
Each Center accepts men, women and children but not pets.(Live 5)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With a chilly weekend on tap, several Lowcountry warming shelters are opening their doors.

This weekend the following center will open:

Saturday:

  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church - 1444 Remount Rd, North Charleston
  • Hibben United Methodist Church - 690 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
  • Goose Creek United Methodist Church - 142 Red Bank Rd., Goose Creek

Sunday:

  • Holy City Missions at Aldersgate United Methodist Church
  • Seacoast Church - 301 E N 5th St., Summerville
  • Goose Creek United Methodist Church

Each center accepts men, women and children but not pets.

Admission for Aldersgate UMC, Hibben UMC and Seacoast Church is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., with closure at 7 a.m.

Goose Creek UMC opens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. with closure at 7 a.m.

Transportation:

Free transportation is being offered to and from Aldersgate UMC and Hibben UMC.

The pickup location for Aldersgate UMC is Allison Avenue and the drop-off is Remount Road.

The pickup location for Hibben UMC is Citadel Square Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Officials say there will be a free pickup from CARTA from Hibben UMC Sunday morning.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

Latest News

Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m.
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home
The event, called Charleston Restaurant Week, started on Thursday and runs through Jan 22.
Charleston Restaurant Week underway through Jan. 22
Dorchester District 4 will be using metal detectors for middle and high school students...
Dorchester District 4 will implement metal detectors in middle and high schools