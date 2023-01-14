SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Wounded suspect in killing of California deputy identified

Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
Calhoun was fatally shot in the city of Lake Elsinore, the sheriff said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) — A man suspected of killing a Southern California sheriff’s deputy remained hospitalized in critical condition after a gunbattle, authorities said Saturday.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department identified Jesse Navarro, 42, of Lake Elsinore as the suspect in the killing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun.

Calhoun, 30, was the second Riverside deputy to be slain in the line of duty in two weeks.

Calhoun responded to a report of unknown trouble Friday afternoon in the unincorporated Lakeland Village area near Lake Elsinore, the department said in a statement.

“As Deputy Calhoun approached the residence, the suspect began shooting at him, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred,” it said. “As an additional deputy arrived, the suspect engaged him with gunfire as well. The suspect was ultimately wounded and taken into custody.”

Deputies rushed Calhoun to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Riverside County Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was slain on Dec. 29 when he pulled over a pickup truck in the city of Jurupa Valley. The driver shot Cordero as he approached. The driver was later killed in a shootout at the end of a pursuit.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

Latest News

Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
Each Center accepts men, women and children but not pets.
Warming shelters open for the cold weekend
The sheriff’s office responded near the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. around 1 p.m.
Deputies recover body near Johns Island home