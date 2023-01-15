SC Lottery
Boone, North Carolina Central beat South Carolina St. 71-67

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Eric Boone had 17 points in North Carolina Central’s 71-67 win over South Carolina State on Saturday night.

Boone also contributed six assists and three steals for the Eagles (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 15 points while going 3 of 4 and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Justin Wright shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

The Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jordan Simpson, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Justin Wilson added 10 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Rakeim Gary had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. North Carolina Central hosts Delaware State and South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.

