Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police say the boy was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8.(Charleston Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:09 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old boy.

Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police say the boy was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 8.

Police describe Ritter as 5′01″, weighing 125 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, camouflage jacket and denim pants. Police also say he may be using a blue Schwinn mountain bike to get around.

If anyone has any information, contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

