SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island as homicide

Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body near a Johns Island home Saturday afternoon.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body in the backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found an adult male in the backyard, who EMS pronounced dead.

“The responding deputies observed obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies then worked throughout the day to conduct interviews and look around the area.

Details are limited, but according to Knapp, deputies do not believe there is any threat to the community. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
De’Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at a family member’s North Charleston home on Dec. 14.
Police looking for missing N. Charleston teen
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Deputies: No evidence of foul play in Ladson workplace death

Latest News

While police investigate the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road are closed.
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd.
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022