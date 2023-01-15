Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island as homicide

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body in the backyard of a Johns Island home Saturday.

The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.

Deputies arrived and found an adult male in the backyard, who EMS pronounced dead.

“The responding deputies observed obvious signs of trauma,” sheriff’s office spokesperson Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies then worked throughout the day to conduct interviews and look around the area.

Details are limited, but according to Knapp, deputies do not believe there is any threat to the community. As of Saturday night, no arrests have been made.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

