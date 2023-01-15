FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting Saturday night traffic.

While police investigate the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road are closed.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They did say when the area would be cleared or if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

.@SPDSC advising Ladson Rd & Dorchester Rd is currently shut down while investigating a collision #chsnews #chstrfc .@SummervilleSC — Sville P.D. Dispatch (@SPDSCDispatch) January 15, 2023

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.