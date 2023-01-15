SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes portion of Ladson Rd. and Dorchester Rd.

While police investigate the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road are closed.(Storyblocks)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:31 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a crash is impacting Saturday night traffic.

While police investigate the crash, portions of Ladson Road and Dorchester Road are closed.

Police first tweeted about the crash at 8:20 p.m. They did say when the area would be cleared or if any injuries were suffered in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

