SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase that ended in a rollover crash Saturday night.(Beaufort County Detention Center)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who they say led them on a chase late Saturday night in the Burton area.

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges including trafficking crack cocaine, trafficking cocaine, trafficking methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, transporting alcohol in a motor vehicle with a broken seal, failure to stop for blue lights, fleeing to evade arrest and resisting arrest, according to Beaufort County Detention Center records.

A deputy attempted to stop Mims Saturday night after clocking his vehicle traveling at 62 mph in a 35-mph zone, Beaufort County Sheriff’s Maj. Angela Viens said. Mims did not stop and after a brief chase, the vehicle ended up in a rollover crash and struck a tree.

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Pine...
Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.(Burton Fire District)

Viens said Mims ran from the crash scene and a deputy chased after him, eventually arresting him.

The Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash scene at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road where the SUV Mims was driving crashed but found the vehicle empty, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was...
Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was no sign of the driver at the scene.(Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District has already responded to 10 motor vehicle collisions in 2023 and 60% of those collisions involved injury, he said. That includes the first emergency of 2023 in which a pedestrian died after being struck on Broad River Boulevard.

In 2022, the Burton Fire District responded to 200 vehicle collisions and 55% of those collisions resulted in injuries, eight involved trapped occupants being rescued, and approximately 12 involved vehicles rolling over, Byrne said.

Mims was being held in the Beaufort County jail pending a bond hearing, Viens said.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines