SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Pine...
Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday night.(Burton Fire District)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived.

Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.

Firefighters quickly searched the vehicle and found it empty, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was...
Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was no sign of the driver at the scene.(Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District has already responded to 10 motor vehicle collisions in 2023 and 60% of those collisions involved injury, he said. That includes the first emergency of 2023 in which a pedestrian died after being struck on Broad River Boulevard.

In 2022, the Burton Fire District responded to 200 vehicle collisions and 55% of those collisions resulted in injuries, eight involved trapped occupants being rescued, and approximately 12 involved vehicles rolling over, Byrne said.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3200.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines