No driver found at scene of Burton rollover crash, firefighters say

BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - First responders in Beaufort County say they responded to a Saturday night crash but say the driver had already left the scene when they arrived.

Firefighters with the Burton Fire District and Beaufort County EMS say the crash at the intersection of Pine Grove Road and Joe Frazier Road involved an SUV that overturned multiple times before striking a tree.

Firefighters quickly searched the vehicle and found it empty, Capt. Daniel Byrne said.

Burton firefighters responded Saturday night to this vehicle rollover crash but say there was no sign of the driver at the scene. (Burton Fire District)

The Burton Fire District has already responded to 10 motor vehicle collisions in 2023 and 60% of those collisions involved injury, he said. That includes the first emergency of 2023 in which a pedestrian died after being struck on Broad River Boulevard.

In 2022, the Burton Fire District responded to 200 vehicle collisions and 55% of those collisions resulted in injuries, eight involved trapped occupants being rescued, and approximately 12 involved vehicles rolling over, Byrne said.

Anyone with information on the crash should contact the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office at 843-255-3200.

