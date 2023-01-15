SC Lottery
‘She is my pride and joy’: Woman celebrates 114th birthday with 97-year-old sister

Nina Willis celebrated her 114th birthday Saturday.
By Sawyer Buccy and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - A Georgia woman celebrated a milestone birthday on Saturday.

Nina Willis, who turned 114 on Jan. 14, has family members and friends who check on her. Her main caretaker, however, is her 97-year-old sister Pecola.

“Nothing I wouldn’t do for her,” Pecola told WANF. “She is my pride and joy, so I intend to take care of her, if she don’t outlive me.”

The ladies proudly display their multiple letters from the Mayor over numerous birthdays on the walls of their home. They also show off letters from their beloved baseball team, the Atlanta Braves. The walls are also covered with the faces of the many people who have played significant roles in their lives.

Out of 20 siblings, Willis and Pecola are the only two sisters left. The ladies have spent the majority of their lives in Georgia.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

