SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Stingrays fall in first meeting with Everblades

By SC Stingrays
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC – The South Carolina Stingrays (21-6-3-1) fell to the Florida Everblades (20-8-3-2) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Florida broke through for the 1-0 lead at the 5:17 mark of the opening period as Blake Winiecki found the net on his eighth goal of the year.

A collision in the crease forced Clay Stevenson out of position where Winiecki flipped the rebound into the open goal from the slot.

Justin Florek evened the score at one goal apiece four minutes later with his 10th tally of the year. Florek wasted no time rebounding a Cam Johnson save into the back of the net for the 1-1 game in the first period.

The Everblades regained a one-goal advantage 3:03 into the second frame as Oliver Chau raced for the breakaway goal. Cole Moberg lifted the puck out of the Florida zone and found Chau in stride for the shorthanded tally.

South Carolina answered with a goal from Alex Fortin twenty seconds later while on the same power play. Fortin snapped a shot from inside the blue line that deflected off Johnson and past the endline to tie the game at two goals each.

James McEwan netted the eventual game-winning goal 4:42 into the third period on his fourth marker of the season.

McEwan fired a snapshot from the top of the left circle that beat the glove of Stevenson for the 3-2 lead.

Cam Darcy iced the game with 34 seconds left in regulation on his sixth goal of the year for the 4-2 victory.

The Stingrays complete a four-game week on January 15th at the North Charleston Coliseum as they host the Florida Everblades at 3:05 p.m. It’s Youth Sports Day presented by ARS Rescue Rooter. We will celebrate our youth athletes and the first 1,500 kids (14 and under) will receive a youth backpack.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island as homicide
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

VIDEO: Everblades def. Stingrays 4-2
VIDEO: Everblades def. Stingrays 4-2
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Savannah in overtime
VIDEO: Stingrays beat Savannah in overtime
Jonny Evans scored the game winner to give the Stingrays a 4-3 win over Savannah in overtime
Jonny Evans Nets Overtime Winner For Stingrays Over Savannah
Clay Stevenson saved 28 of 29 shots he faced to lead the South Carolina Stingrays (20-5-3-1)...
Stingrays outduel Gladiators 5-1