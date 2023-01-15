Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case.

Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.

Green died at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the gunman running east on Savage Road, then north on Etiwan Avenue.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing someone they initially described as a person of interest, but after identifying that person, they cleared him of involvement.

No arrests have been made in Green’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

