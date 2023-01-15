SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016, where they found one victim suffering gunshot wounds to the upper right arm and upper right chest.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are hoping someone will come forward with critical information to solve a seven-year-old cold case.

Investigators say an unknown gunman shot 26-year-old Antwan LaMar Green to death while he sat on a couch at Marvin’s Barbershop on Savage Road on the morning of Jan. 15, 2016.

Green died at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing the gunman running east on Savage Road, then north on Etiwan Avenue.

Investigators released surveillance footage showing someone they initially described as a person of interest, but after identifying that person, they cleared him of involvement.

No arrests have been made in Green’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Barry Goldstein at 843-554-2241. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews
Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen

Latest News

Benjamin “Ziggy” Ritter was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday. However, police...
Charleston Police searching for missing teen
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Taste of Folly kicked off Friday with a cocktail competition, and Saturday was named “Savory...
Taste of Folly shines light on Lowcountry cuisines
Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year.
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022