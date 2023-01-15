Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday.

It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m.

A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver died on the scene, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

