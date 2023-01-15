SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Troopers: 1 dead after driver hits tree in Orangeburg Co.

It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m.
It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m.(AP)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died in a single-vehicle crash near the Santee area on Sunday.

It happened on I-95 near exit 90 at 11:42 a.m.

A 2015 Infiniti Q50 was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell.

The driver died on the scene, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found
Georgetown County deputies responded at approximately 4:30 a.m. to a home on Myrtle Street in...
Deputies investigating early-morning shooting of teen in Andrews

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton