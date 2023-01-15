Warming up this week with increasing rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll be a few degrees “warmer” today with highs in the low 50s. High pressure is in control so expect plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day. Warmer temperatures kick in next week and we’ll return to the 70s by the middle of the week. Another cold front will move near the area on Tuesday, bringing us a small rain chance, but most spots will remain dry. A more widespread rain chance arrives on Thursday with another cold front. Temperatures ahead of the front will be in the low to mid 70s on Thursday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 55, Low 29.

MLK DAY: Mostly Sunny. High 60, Low 44.

TUESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 68, Low 56.

WEDNESDAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 73, Low 58.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain Possible. High 75, Low 55.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 68, Low 47.

