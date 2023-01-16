SC Lottery
Charleston to hold MLK Day Parade downtown Monday morning

The theme of this year's MLK Day Parade in downtown Charleston is "Do the Work." The parade kicks off at 10:30 a.m.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police plan to temporarily close some streets as the city pauses to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Police say residents should be prepared for road closures throughout Monday morning and during the MLK Day Parade, which begins at 10:30 a.m. near Burke High School.

Police have not provided specific times for individual road closures, but the parade lineup will begin at around 8 a.m. near the school and the block around Johnson Hagood Stadium.

The parade route extends down Sumter Street to King Street, then onto Calhoun Street where the parade route will end near Elizabeth Street.

The parade should conclude by 12:30 p.m., police say.

Drivers should watch for barricades and officers directing traffic.

The theme of this year’s celebration is “Do the Work,” according to the YWCA Greater Charleston, which organizes the city’s MLK Day events each year.

