SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

CofC men’s basketball jumps four spots to No. 18 in AP Poll

After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots...
After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.(Mic Smith | AP)
By CofC Athletics
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Charleston received 351 points to tie for their third highest ranking in program history.

The Cougars earned two CAA victories this week over UNCW and Elon. Entering the matchup with the Seahawks, CofC and UNCW held the countries two longest winning streaks. Charleston emerged victorious 71-69 in a true battle of CAA favorites.

Charleston’s second win of the weekend was a come from behind effort vs. Elon. The Cougars were down 34-32 at the half, just the second time this season they have trailed after one (Kent State), but rallied for the 78-60 win.

Pat Kelsey’s program currently holds the country’s longest winning streak (17) and most wins (18). The Cougars sit at 80 in the KenPom rankings and 50 in the NCAA NET rankings.

CofC welcomes William & Mary to TD Arena this evening for a 5:00 p.m. start. More information on the contest can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

VIDEO: Joyner, White meet fans in North Charleston
VIDEO: Joyner, White meet fans in North Charleston
VIDEO: Stingrays fall 3-1 to Everblades
VIDEO: Stingrays fall 3-1 to Everblades
VIDEO: Andrew Goudelock inducted into Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame
VIDEO: Andrew Goudelock inducted into Charleston Athletics Hall of Fame
The South Carolina Stingrays (21-7-3-1) dropped the final of a four-game week to the Florida...
Stingrays drop Sunday finale to Florida