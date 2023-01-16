CofC men’s basketball jumps four spots to No. 18 in AP Poll

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After an undefeated week, the College of Charleston men’s basketball team moved up four spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 men’s college basketball poll. Charleston received 351 points to tie for their third highest ranking in program history.

The Cougars earned two CAA victories this week over UNCW and Elon. Entering the matchup with the Seahawks, CofC and UNCW held the countries two longest winning streaks. Charleston emerged victorious 71-69 in a true battle of CAA favorites.

Charleston’s second win of the weekend was a come from behind effort vs. Elon. The Cougars were down 34-32 at the half, just the second time this season they have trailed after one (Kent State), but rallied for the 78-60 win.

Pat Kelsey’s program currently holds the country’s longest winning streak (17) and most wins (18). The Cougars sit at 80 in the KenPom rankings and 50 in the NCAA NET rankings.

CofC welcomes William & Mary to TD Arena this evening for a 5:00 p.m. start. More information on the contest can be found here.

