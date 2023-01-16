Community members receive free resources at MLK health and wellness fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For several organizations, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is a way to give back.

Many community members, who were downtown for the MLK Day Parade on Monday, also stopped by the 16th Annual Edward M. Gibson Community Health Fair.

Several Lowcountry organizations came together for the event.

Free COVID-19 and flu shots were available through the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Families in need had access to grab and go groceries.

The Tri-County Black Nurses Association offered free blood pressure screenings.

Resources for Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) and health and wellness were also part of the event.

Organizers believe it’s worth it, regardless of how many attended.

“It’s just a way of giving back and I think it’s truly been appreciated. We’ve heard expressions of gratitude from people that have no other resources, so it’s a win-win we love doing it,” Health Communication chairperson Sis. Vivian Gathers said.

The Brothers and Sisters of Nehemiah #51 and #388 say they look forward to hosting this event every year and have plans to continue it in the future.

