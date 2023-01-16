SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away

Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for as
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for assistance.

The last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA is Jan. 23.

You must register with FEMA to access federal disaster grants even if you applied with another agency or organization.

To register for assistance:

  • Go to DisasterAssistance.gov
  • Use the FEMA mobile app
  • Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages, and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.
  • For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw

FEMA assistance may help with grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs to make homes safe, accessible and secure.

Anyone whose home suffered damage should file a claim with your homeowner’s, renter’s, mobile home or condominium insurance before applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments. However, FEMA may provide assistance for losses for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

For the latest information on South Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4677. You may also follow twitter.com/SCEMD; facebook.com/SCEMD/; @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Mims faces 10 charges after Beaufort County deputies say he led them on a brief chase...
Man facing multiple charges after chase ends in crash in Burton
A drawbridge operator in Florida has avoided prison in a bicyclist's death.
Drawbridge operator avoids prison for bicyclist’s death
Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found

Latest News

Charleston’s MUSC plans to present an award to one of its own Tuesday as part of its ongoing...
MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: One week left to apply for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: MUSC to honor staff member for work toward diversity, inclusion
Charleston's MLK Day Parade begins at 10:30 a.m.
Charleston to hold MLK Day Parade downtown Monday morning