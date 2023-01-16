Deadline for FEMA disaster assistance from Ian is one week away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Homeowners and renters in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry counties who had damage to their property after Hurricane Ian have a few days left to register for assistance.

The last day to apply for federal disaster assistance from FEMA is Jan. 23.

You must register with FEMA to access federal disaster grants even if you applied with another agency or organization.

To register for assistance:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Use the FEMA mobile app

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. Helpline operators speak many languages, and lines are open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. Press 2 for Spanish. Press 3 for an interpreter who speaks your language.

For an accessible video on how to apply, go to youtube.com/watch?v=WZGpWI2RCNw

FEMA assistance may help with grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs to make homes safe, accessible and secure.

Anyone whose home suffered damage should file a claim with your homeowner’s, renter’s, mobile home or condominium insurance before applying for FEMA assistance.

FEMA cannot duplicate insurance payments. However, FEMA may provide assistance for losses for those who are uninsured or underinsured.

For the latest information on South Carolina’s recovery from Hurricane Ian, visit FEMA.gov/disaster/4677. You may also follow twitter.com/SCEMD; facebook.com/SCEMD/; @FEMARegion4/Twitter and Facebook.com/FEMA .

