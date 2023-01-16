SC Lottery
Former College of Charleston professor dies

The College of Charleston is mourning the loss of one of its longtime professors.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college says Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter was a teacher, philosophy scholar and longtime leader of the Jewish studies program during his tenure at the college, from 1979 to 2019.

“With the passing of Director Emeritus Marty Perlmutter, the College of Charleston has lost an iconic figure in the institution’s history,” President Andrew Hsu said. “...He did a remarkable job connecting the Jewish community to our campus, and we are proud that the College’s kosher/vegetarian/vegan dining facility bears his name. He will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on.”

The college was unable to confirm how old Perlmutter was at the time of his passing.

