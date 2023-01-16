SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

National Parks free on MLK Day

Visitors at Fort Sumter on Saturday learning about the history of the site.
Visitors at Fort Sumter on Saturday learning about the history of the site.(Live 5)
By Emily Johnson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - If you are looking for something to do on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, National Parks are offering free admission.

There are over 400 National Parks throughout the country, including seven in South Carolina, that bring in over a million visitors each year.

One veteran, Ruben Caro, visiting Fort Sumter for the first time, stresses the importance of learning about history.

“Well to learn about the past helps you know about the future,” Caro says.

It typically costs $10 to enter Fort Moultrie but will be free Monday and four other days this year.

The other days’ free admission will be offered this year are:

  • Saturday, April 22: First day of National Park Week
  • Friday, Aug. 4: Great American Outdoors Day
  • Saturday, Sept. 23: National Public Lands Day
  • Saturday, Nov. 11: Veterans Day

“To me, it’s important to memorize or to in memory of fallen soldiers and that sort of thing,” Caro says. “It’s important to me to know a little bit more about the service I gave the country.”

National Park Service Director Chuck Sams says in a news release that the organization is committed to increasing access to parks and promoting the advantages of outdoor recreation.

“National parks are really amazing places and we want everyone to experience them,” Sams says. “The entrance fee-free days encourage people to discover the beauty, history, and inspiration awaiting them in more than 400 national parks throughout the country.”

The seven national parks in South Carolina are:

  • Mt. Pleasant: Charles Pinckney
  • Hopkins: Congaree
  • Chesnee: Cowpens
  • Charleston Harbor: Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie
  • Blacksburg: Kings Mountain
  • Ninety Six: Ninety Six
  • SC: Overmountain Victory
  • SC: Reconstruction Era

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island
Authorities said two people traveling into Charleston International Airport were arrested after...
Airport drug bust nets more than 30 pounds of marijuana, ‘moon rocks’
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a report of a serious...
Coroner identifies woman killed in Ladson workplace incident
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Charleston County deputies responded to Marvin's Barber Shop on Savage Road on the morning of...
Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Sunday marks 7 years since unsolved killing at Charleston Co. barber shop
He was reported missing from Chadwick Drive on Saturday and found safe, according to police.
Missing 14-year-old found
The sheriff’s office responded to the 2500 block of Gibbs Rd. just before 1 p.m.
Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ on Johns Island